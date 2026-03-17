King Charles will not allow shamed Andrew at his ‘funeral’
King Charles is utterly disappointed at Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for his friendship with Epstein
King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s relationship is at an all time low, reveals an insider.
His Majesty is reportedly upset with his younger brother over friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and has limited contact with the same.
"In around 2013 or 2014, Charles and Andrew had a massive conversation about Epstein and Andrew gave him his complete and utter assurance that he had done nothing wrong," Robert says, citing a source close to the King. "He gave unequivocal reassurances
A source close to Andrew told Hello! Magazine: “You don't have to be a rocket scientist to work that out," the source says. "A lot of people got badly hurt by a person whom [Andrew] should never have associated himself with, under any circumstances. That is one part of this. The other part is how and what has happened [between Andrew and the King]. Would you treat your brother like this in the circumstances? They are people, just like us.
The source adds that "I don't think we'll see Andrew at Charles's funeral".
"Charles always had doubts about Andrew becoming an envoy," Robert adds. "Andrew took over the Duke of Kent's role when he retired in 2001 – no one called him Air Miles Eddie. Charles thought that [Andrew] had just retired from the navy and didn't have experience of diplomacy. The Queen insisted.
"So now, Charles is thinking: 'I told you so,’” said the expert.
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