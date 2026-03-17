Cuba power outages hit entire island after grid collapse amid fuel shortages and US blockade
Cuba's power operator confirmed the nationwide outage and said efforts are underway to restore service
Cuba’s power grid collapsed across the entire island on Monday, leaving millions without electricity and worsening an ongoing energy crisis.
The country’s state owned power operator confirmed the nationwide outage and said efforts are underway to restore service.
Officials added that no faults were detected in the electrical units operating at the time of the collapse.
The blackout follows weeks of fuel shortages, with Cuban authorities blaming the situation on restrictions to oil shipments from the United States. The island relies heavily on imported oil for electricity generation.
Power outages have become increasingly common in recent years. While officials point to US sanctions, critics say years of underinvestment in the country’s ageing power infrastructure have also contributed to the crisis.
The energy shortage has had widespread effects, including disruptions to tourism, rising fuel prices and limited access to essential supplies.
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío criticised the impact of US policy, saying: “Officials in the US (government) must be feeling very happy by the harm caused to every Cuban family.”
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