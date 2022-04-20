Shanghai reports more Covid deaths

SHANGHAI: China reported seven more Covid-19 deaths in Shanghai on Tuesday, as major firms such as Tesla forged ahead to resume production after a damaging weeks-long lockdown.

Supply chains have clogged and businesses have been forced to halt production in the metropolis of 25 million, as authorities cling to a zero-Covid approach to combat China’s worst outbreak since the virus first emerged in late 2019.

Beijing’s strategy of eliminating clusters as they surface -- through hard lockdowns and mass testing -- has kept fatalities low, but the measures are taking a toll on economic growth. Authorities have called for a "whitelist" of key industries and companies to be drawn up so production can continue, with over 600 firms identified for early work resumption in Shanghai.

US electric car giant Tesla "officially resumed production" on Tuesday, state media reported, after suspending work at its multi-billion-dollar "gigafactory" in the city for over 20 days.