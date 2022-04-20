PUASA to observe Black Day today

LAHORE:A meeting of Executive Council of the Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) was held here on Tuesday. It discussed several issues, including Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA), performance based increment, honorarium for TTS faculty, house requisition & utility allowance, advance increments and ante-date appointments.

The meeting decided that Wednesday (today) will be observed as ‘Black Day’ and on Thursday a boycott of classes will be observed and a protest will also be launched in front of the VC’s office.

The meeting was chaired by PUASA president Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem. It observed that the longstanding issues of the community have not been solved. Even the meeting of Finance and Planning Committee was held after the gap of nine months despite clear directions by the syndicate, the meeting observed.

The report of Finance and Planning Committee is to be presented before syndicate on April 21. In the recommendations of the committee, the due rights of the community including House Requisition, Utility Allowance and DRA for 20-22 have not been accepted without any reason. PUASA has already adopted all available means to convey and persuade the VC for redressing the issues.