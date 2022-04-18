21 arrested as security beefed up at Mardan churches

MARDAN: District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah visited churches in the district on Sunday while 21 persons were arrested and arms recovered in search operations.
A police spokesman said that on occasion of Easter, the DPO inspected security arrangements at the worship places of the Christian community.
Flanked by other police officers, the DPO also witnessed candlelight vigil and asked the cops to ensure foolproof security to the community.
Meanwhile, the cops arrested one proclaimed offender along with three accomplices, six persons having illegal arms and 11 other suspects during raids in the Gharikapura area.
