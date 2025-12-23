Prince Harry's 'odd' Christmas card compared with Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry’s Christmas cards are compared by a Royal staff member.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex shared their holiday photos within a span our hours and former Royal butler, Grant Harrold, has pointed out key differences.

He told Express: "Meghan and Harry have kept the royal tradition of sending a Christmas card with a family photo on the front, which is of course a big American tradition as well. They've cherry picked the traditions they want to keep from royal life, keeping the ones that work for them.

"However I find this year's photo a bit strange. They don't want to show their children's faces, and I completely understand their choice to keep their children's faces out of the spotlight. However I think it just comes across a bit odd in this picture. Again, they're kind of sitting in the middle. Why send out a photo of your children if you don't want them to be seen? For me, it doesn't make sense."

"The only similarity between the photos is their choice of an outdoor setting. Again, this is very normal for royal Christmas cards, however I think it's also symbolic as both families love being outside. Kate has spoken regularly about the benefits of spending time outdoors, and Meghan has also spoken of her love of being in her garden."

Highlighting a sad reality, Grant added: "To my understanding, Kate and William's Christmas card list still includes friends they've held close for years and years - I bet a lot of the names I knew from my time working with them are still on the list. However, Prince Harry has parted with so many of his friends so I doubt he'll be in touch with them this Christmas."