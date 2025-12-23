Princess Diana could not 'stand' the protocol surrounding Royal Family

Princess Diana did not enjoy the Royal Family Christmas celebrations, says an expert.

The former Princess of Wales, who was married to King Charles until 1996, did not enjoy festive celebrations with her in-laws.

Former Royal butler Paul Burrell says the mother-of-two found the events “relentless.”

Burrell told Marie Claire: “You had to be downstairs for breakfast, in the dining room for lunch at one o’clock, in the drawing room for tea at five, then changing again to go down for a drink before dinner at 8:15. The day flew by, yet it was all so regimented, and you always had to be dressed appropriately.”

He added: “She couldn’t stand the protocol,” and in trying hard to fit in, “she felt trapped.”

This comes as a member of Princess Diana's extended family has found himself at the center of a serious legal storm.

Charles James Spencer-Churchill, the Duke of Marlborough and a relative of both Sir Winston Churchill and Diana has been charged with three counts of non-fatal intentional strangulation, police have confirmed.

The 70-year-old aristocrat, formerly known as Jamie Blandford, is accused of committing the offenses against the same individual over a period extending from November 2022 to May 2024.

Thames Valley Police said the alleged incidents took place in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.

Spencer-Churchill was arrested on 13 May last year and has now been summoned to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where the charges will be formally addressed.