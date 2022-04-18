 
close
Monday April 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Migrant found dead after shooting at Greece-Turkey border

By AFP
April 18, 2022

Athens: A woman migrant has been found dead after shooting erupted as she and others tried to cross into Greece from Turkey by boat, Greek police told AFP on Sunday. The incident occurred late on Saturday on the Evros River, some 70 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, police said.

Comments