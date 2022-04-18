Pope urges peace

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace in Ukraine during this "Easter of war" as he delivered the traditional Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi address on St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," the pontiff said. "Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war," he said. "May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace."

"Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering. "Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing," Francis said. The pontiff pointed that two years of the coronavirus pandemic had taken "a heavy toll."