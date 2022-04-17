PPP may not join cabinet, says Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari thinks that the PPP is not taking ministries but wants its friends to be accommodated first.

He said this in a brief press talk at the Parliament House on Saturday while replying to a journalist.

When asked if he wants to put all burden on Shehbaz Sharif, he said that there is no such thing. “We want friends to be given a chance.”

While at the same time, the Pakistan Peoples Party has also invited applications from candidates for National Assembly and provincial assemblies for the forthcoming general elections.

After Zardari’s press talk, senior leaders of the PPP have started explaining his remarks and said he did not mean that the PPP was not joining the cabinet. A senior PPP leader on condition of anonymity said that the PPP wanted to fulfill promises and agreements that it had made with coalition partners, then it would join the cabinet. Sources said the PPP in a meeting with the PMLN had finalised names for the cabinet.

