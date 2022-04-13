MQMP won’t join federal cabinet?

Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif meeting with a delegation of MQM led by Khalid Maqbool Siddqui in Islamabad. -APP

ISLAMABAD: The MQM-Pakistan (MQMP) has decided not to join the federal cabinet and extend support to the broad-based Shehbaz government from the outside.

The decision has been conveyed to the prime minister. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, chief of the MQM-P in a brief chat with The News here Tuesday evening said his party had detailed discussion with the fellow leaders of the coalition government about the formation of the government. He said the MQMP is more interested and keen in the implementation of the commitments made by the leaders of the coalition for the well-being of Karachi and other areas of the province with the MQMP.

The commitments made are significant and to be fulfilled, he added. He did not comment on the observations made by former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, where he took exception to the maiden speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly Monday over not mentioning commitments with the MQM-P in the speech.

The MQMP had two slots of the federal cabinet in the ousted government of the PTI. Syed Aminul Haque was IT minister while Senator Farogh Nasim was the law minister, representing the MQMP in the government. The sources said the MQMP was offered two slots in the federal government, Sindh’s governorship and about half a dozen slots in Sindh cabinet beside municipal charge of three big cities of the province including Karachi mayorship. No decision has yet been taken about assuming these assignments. While in another unrelated political development, the PTI members belonging to South Punjab had an important meeting Tuesday evening at an Iftar-dinner at the Islamabad Club. They discussed situation arising out of the decision of Imran Khan regarding quitting the National Assembly immediately and later resigning from other assemblies. Former federal minister Syed Fakhar Imam, former minister Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dreshak, Kh Sheraz Mahmood, chief whip of the PTI in NA Aamir Dogar, Raiaz Fatiana, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai were also among the participants in the discussion. Syed Fakhar Imam later told The News that all like-minded colleagues are in discussion to take stock of the situation. He didn’t give any hint about the decision. It is significant discussion in the wake of reported attempts to create a forward bloc in the PTI MNAs who are frustrated about the decision of resigning from the National Assembly. They contended that it could cause huge loss to the PTI and will prove to be counterproductive.

