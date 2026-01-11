Princess Diana's secret regret about her sons William and Harry revealed

Before her tragic death via car accident, Princess Diana reportedly had many regrets and one of those were about her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Friends of the late Princess revealed that she reflected on the impact of her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, and "totally regretted" taking part in it.

The source stated to Radar Online, "Diana totally regretted taking part in the televised interview with journalist Martin Bashir."

"The decision weighed massively heavy on her as a mother, as she thought it had done irreparable harm to her beloved boys," they added.

Furthermore, sources claim that Diana took this "biggest regret" to grave since she never got a chance to talk through her feelings with her William and Harry.

It is pertinent to mention that now-Prince of Wales, William has previously spoke about the damage the Panorama interview caused his late mom.

"She was failed not just by a rogue reporter but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking tough questions," he said.

Ahead of Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary in 2027, it has been revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to mark the milestone separately.

"Three decades on, Diana's influence remains vivid, with admirers and family alike preparing to reflect on her compassion, vulnerability, and enduring impact," a palace insider said.

Princess Diana, ex and late wife of King Charles passed away at the age of 36 on August 31, 1997 in a tragic car accident in Paris.