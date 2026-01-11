Prince Harry’s return to the UK with Archie, Lilibet: ‘Will Meghan finally pull the trigger?’

With hostility brewing beneath the surface, questions are starting to arise about the potential benefits of Prince Harry receiving a full scale security review for the first time since 2020, especially when he left the Royal Family in favor for the US with Meghan Markle.

While the Duke’s reasons at the time were chalked up to racist remarks and Meghan’s admitted mental health struggles, amid other things, with a reconsideration being assessed as of this month, many are wondering if this will mean Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will visit the UK more often.

Former BBC commentator Jennie Bond is the expert that claims to have her own verdict, in her interview with The Mirror.

She fears there may be a stumbling block despite the Duke himself having admitted he cannot safely bring his children to meet their British relatives due to security risks.

In her eyes, “if that obstacle is removed, it seems reasonable to presume that he will bring Archie and Lilibet over here. And I think most people would be glad to see our old King reunited with the son he called his ‘darling boy’ and with the grandchildren he barely knows.”

However, she did make one thing clear and admitted that Meghan might be that ‘stumbling block’ in question because “I’m less convinced that the public is ready for Meghan Part Two.”

Even from her own point of view Ms Bond feels “she’s clearly happy at home in California and I can’t see why she would want to come to the UK and face possible hostility.”

“So, perhaps in future we will see more of Harry and possibly the children” on their own.