Fears mount against Prince Harry: ‘He’ll record so that he can use every word’

Prince Harry is in line to be treated, not as the son of the King, within Palace walls but a ‘common criminal’ that cannot be trusted.

The report comes as part of a revelation by well placed sources that just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to their findings, what the Duke of Sussex has to look forward to, anytime he wants an audience with his father is a complete ‘frisking’ where he will be checked for wires, allegedly.

What is pertinent to mention is that this is for all future conversations that revolve around his return to the Royal Family.

In the eyes of the source, the reason for this that Harry is “still just not trusted” by family and aides alike. So much so that they have ‘warned’ King Charles to “avoid taking phone calls with Harry in case he records them,” according to the report.

Furthermore, “they worry is that he could use every word for another book or TV interview” and that is why he has a pat down to look forward to, by palace security, for wires before he’ll be allowed anywhere near the rooms where he will talk with Charles, about re-entry.

Furthermore, with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, (Ravec)’s security review in motion, the insider added, “those involved now acknowledge that the threats facing Harry and his children are genuine and persistent, and everything we are hearing suggests the outcome has already been settled.”

Another also chimed in to offer another perspective to the whole thing and noted, “if the full scale and severity of the threats were publicly known, it would be clear why Harry has been unwilling to travel with his children to Britain without comprehensive security in place.”