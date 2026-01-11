Prince William gears up for a slap to the face as Prince Harry awaits second win

With questions about Prince Harry’s police protection under review for the first time in 2020, there are a lot of rumors about what could mean for the slimmed down monarchy’s work load, especially since two of its senior most members recently battled cancer, while two others were stripped of their titles due to associations with a convicted sex offender.

For those unversed with the current state of things for the Duke of Sussex he is supposed to inform the Metropolitan Police Department almost a month before he is to come to the UK, for any event. The reason for this is that his security measures are considered on a case-by-case basis ever since he left the fold with his wife and first-born son Prince Archie in toe.

However, with the result of this review slated for the end of this month, and a lot of hope that it will yield positive results for the Duke, there is a bit of apprehension about what it would really mean, work wise.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond is that expert in question and she just sat down with The Mirror to dish on what she feels would most likely emerge from Prince Harry being able to spend more time in the UK, potentially with his children.

Despite public hope, she feels his elder brother Prince William might be one of the people who are looking forward to this not being the case, allegedly.

In regards to this she was quoted saying, “I don’t think that he will be taking on any royal duties here. The decision was made that you cannot be half in and half out.”

“Personally, I think that was pretty harsh, however, it is the way things are. And I think it would be a smack in the face to William, who has remained so completely loyal to his father and his duty, to allow Harry back as a working royal, even a part-time one,” she even added.

Screen grab of Prince Archie face from Meghan's Instagram

Screen grab of Princess Lilibet's face from Meghan's Instagram

However, that is not to say this prospective win might change a few things for Prince Harry because, “I think this security decision, which looks pretty imminent, is a vindication for Harry.” Because in months past “he has stamped his feet, complained to the government, taken matters to the High Court and publicly denounced its decision to deny his plea as a ‘good old-fashioned establishment stitch -up’.”

What is also pertinent to mention is that during this current security arrangement a known stalker of the Duke was even able to come within yards of him, and hide away in a toilet minutes before he was slated to arrive at an event.

Still, given that Prince Harry is still the son of the King, she did make one thing clear and its that “I think it would be the correct decision to restore his security,” she said.

“As he has consistently argued, nothing has changed about the threat level he faces.”

After all “he is still the King’s son, still fifth in line to the throne and, most pertinently, still a former army officer who served and killed in Afghanistan. He and his family are obvious targets.”