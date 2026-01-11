Mike Tindall shares photos with wife Zara and Prince Harry's friend
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend an event with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend
Mike Tindall on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend Nacho Figueras at an event.
The pictures shared by Mike also featured his wife Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne.
The photos were taken at an exhibition featuring equine artist Nicole Slater ahead of the annual Magic Millions Carnival.
Nacho Figueras also shared the same photos on his Instagram. Zara Tindall looked happy as she posed for a group photo with other participants including Harry's friend Nacho.
Taking to social media, Figueras wrote, "A very special night honouring women. Among the beautiful solo exhibition by the talented Nicola Slater, who also portrayed some of our horses back in Argentina." Figueras and Zara will be taking part in a charity polo match at this year's carnival.
Zara laughed off a question about her competitive streak after Mike teased her about facing Mr Figueras and his wife, Ms Blaquier, in the match.
Speaking in a Seven Horse Racing interview after landing in Australia for the Magic Millions Carnival, the pair discussed Zara's plans to compete in showjumping and polo across the coming days.
