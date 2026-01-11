Prince Harry wants King Charles to open his event

Prince Harry hopes to stand alongside King Charles at the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games next year, said a report citing sources close to the Duke of Sussex.

The report said Harry is expected to request his father to officially open the games.

Commenting on the report, a royal expert praised Harry for using a "significant opportunity in a very positive way" with his olive branch to King Charles.

GB News reported that both men appear eager to move past their prolonged estrangement, and the 2027 Games present an ideal occasion for public reconciliation.

Speaking to the publication, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "If this happened, remember the King [is] supreme governor, commander in chief of the armed forces.

"Invictus, founded in 2014 by Harry, is a very significant military charity. It's therefore, you could argue part of the King's duty."

Talking about attendees, he said, "Will Megan be there? And if not, why not? And so forth.

"This is a major dilemma, so far as the King is concerned, because, of course, he wouldn't wish to do anything without consulting Prince William, and we know that he might have strong views about this."

The royal commentator noted that the King will "not wish to be involved in any way" with Harry's court case against Associated Newspapers.

However, he feels that Harry's olive branch is "a very positive move towards reconciliation".