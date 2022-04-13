PTI Sindh parliamentary leaders agree to resign from PA

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sind’s parliamentary leaders on Tuesday held a meeting in Sindh Assembly and all the members of the assembly agreed to resign from the provincial assembly.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sher Zaman and other members of PTI Sindh Assembly. Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that now assemblies and governments have become a system of slavery. An imported government has been imposed on us. All the members of National Assembly apart a few ‘sold’ MNAs have resigned. “We do not recognise this assembly including this crime minister and his Cabinet. This crime minister has not been selected by the people but by the United States”.

It is not important for us. Our elders got freedom from whites by making sacrifices. Our nation is free but political beggars are slaves. This is the government that will come as a result of decisions taken at night.

The only solution in Pakistan is elections. They want to make Pakistan Ukraine. The war of selflessness was trembling. Zardari made a deal and carried out drone attacks on the country. An inquiry should be held under a judicial commission into the letter gate. No committee is accepted on this matter.

Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sher Zaman said today, “We have expressed solidarity with Chairman Imran Khan. We have submitted the resignations of the members belonging to Sindh. We will leave the seats. We have won in the name of Imran Khan. Let there be no misunderstanding that our victory was actually Khan’s victory. Our captain Imran Khan will come to Karachi to party meetings and public gathering.

An application has been made for the permission of the public gathering. We have started its preparations. I pay tribute to Imran Khan who started record development work in Karachi.” On the other hand, PMLN Sindh Vice President Nawab Ahmed Talpur formally joined PTI after meeting Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in Sindh Assembly. PTI leader Nawab Zaid Talpur was also present.

PTI parliamentary leader Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, PTI Member Sindh Assembly Dr Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon were also present.