Buckingham Palace seeks new King Charles aide with a warning about AI use

Buckingham Palace is looking for a Senior Communications Officer at the Royal Household, offering over £7,000 for the role.

According to a report, the palace is offering a two-year contract, with a yearly salary of £32,000.

The Royal Household's job summary described the position as "exceptional", as they encourage people to apply.

It reads: "It's drafting a letter that someone will never forget.

"It's working in a team with a shared and unique purpose, engaging with the public whilst supporting The King's role. This is what makes working for The Royal Household so exceptional.

"Thousands of letters are addressed to The Monarch and Royal Family every year. Working as part of the correspondence team, your challenge will be to ensure that each one receives a timely and well-composed response."

The key responsibility involves having "operational responsibility for a specific portfolio", including supporting the drafting of responses to letters from the public.

Individuals will work "with fellow Senior Correspondence Officers, [providing] vision, leadership and direction to support the department's overall goals".

Applicants must be able to record and monitor all correspondence and "be proud of the impact" their work has.

They also must "have strong IT skills" and possess "a keen eye for detail".

For job seekers considering using artificial intelligence to support their application, the Royal Household wrote: "Artificial intelligence can be a useful tool to support your application; however, all examples and statements provided must be truthful, factually accurate and taken directly from your own experience.

"Where plagiarism has been identified (presenting the ideas and experiences of others, or generated by artificial intelligence, as your own), applications may be withdrawn, and internal candidates may be subject to disciplinary action."

Individuals only have until January 11, 2026, to apply, with interviews scheduled for mid to late January.

The position is open to only UK nationals.