Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor under fresh scrutiny over Royal Lodge

A Buckingham Palace statement issued on October 31 said King Charles stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his title of prince and asked him to leave his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

The action was taken against the late Queen Elizabeth's second son over his links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A few days later in November, Crown Estate inspected Royal Lodge.

A new report by the Daily Mail has now claimed that Royal Lodge was not inspected by a Crown Estate official, not even once, in the 22 years that Andrew has been living there.

The claim emerged after the outlet submitted its freedom of information request in December, according to express.co.uk.

The father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will soon be vacating Royal Lodge.

Andrew has been living in the 19th-century Grade-II listed building since 2004, a year after he was granted a 75-year lease agreement by the Crown Estate, which owns it.

The lease agreement highlighted that he is required to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and, where necessary, rebuild" the 30-bedroom mansion.