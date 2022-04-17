Funds for Hazara

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred an amount of Rs221 million under the non-salary head to the district administrations of Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts.
“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department has transferred Rs2.138 billion as the non-salary components to 28 districts’ accounts across province.
ISLAMABAD:As many as 4,011,096 registered voters will cast their votes for local government elections being held in 32...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has condemned a brutal attack on peaceful Palestinians in the...
SUKKUR: Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, accompanied by Adviser to the Sindh CM on Religious Affairs,...
MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated various development projects in his native Swat district...
ISLAMABAD:The Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority has beefed up preparedness measures in the wake of...
BARA: Residents of Shalobar tribe have said that they would not allow other tribes to buy coalmine lease in Tirah...
Comments