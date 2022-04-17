Funds for Hazara

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred an amount of Rs221 million under the non-salary head to the district administrations of Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department has transferred Rs2.138 billion as the non-salary components to 28 districts’ accounts across province.