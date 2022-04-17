Omar Associates, Arham reach Corporate Cup semis

KARACHI: Omar Associates and Arham Cricket Club blasted their way into the semi-finals of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Corporate Cup Cricket Tournament here on Friday night.

At the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium, Omar Associates defeated Real Time Property by 57 runs. Omar Associates posted 178-6 with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scoring 42. Sohail Akhtar (24), Azam Khan (24), Umar Akmal (21) and Qasim Akram (21) were the other main contributors. Badruddin took two wickets for Real Time Property.

In response, Real Time Property were folded for 121. Muhammad Naqash scored 42 while pacer Mohammad Irfan took four wickets and Mohammad Asghar claimed three from the winning side.

Irfan was declared as man of the match.

In the other match Arham Cricket Club defeated Eshal Falcon Associates by six wickets. Eshal Falcon Associates were bowled out for 155 in the allotted 20 overs with skipper Kamran Akmal top-scored with 69 off 51 balls, featuring two sixes and eight fours. Muhammad Waheed made 31. None among the rest of the batsmen could enter double figures. Waleed Azeem got three wickets and Shahzeb Bhatti claimed two.

Arham CC achieved the target with four balls to spare after losing four wickets in the process. Imran Shah chipped in with a fine 65 and Suleiman Saleem belted 51. Ammad Butt, Ahmed Danial and Hussain Talat took one wicket each.