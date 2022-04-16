Cannabis crop destroyed in Bannu

PESHAWAR: Police in Bannu district have destroyed cannabis crop during an operation in Ismail Khail village on Friday. “A police party led by sub-divisional police officer-rural-II Rizwan Khan destroyed cannabis crop on more than three kanals area. The crops were cultivated in a manner that no one could see it from some distance," District Police Officer Imran Shahid told reporters.

The official said the owners of the land Liaz Khan and Abdul Wahab have been arrested and case is being registered. The DPO said an operation is underway in the district against all kinds of drugs and several gangs have been busted in the recent months.