PM remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China

BEIJING: China on Wednesday highly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that it was ready to work with Pakistan to continue pursuing high-quality development of the corridor and build it into a model and demonstration project for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"We noted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on the CPEC and we highly commend that," Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response to a question, raised by APP during his regular briefing.

In his maiden speech to Parliament after winning election on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that his government would speed up construction of CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Zhao Lijian said that since its launch, CPEC had made important contribution to Pakistan’s economic development and improvement of Pakistani people’s livelihood and added, "It has won widespread acclaim and recognition”.