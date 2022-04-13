Drug addict commits suicide

A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Orangi Town’s Qasba Colony on Tuesday. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the house of 25-year-old Fakharullah and took his body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Quoting the deceased person’s brother, police said that the Fakharullah was a drug addict and committed suicide as he was upset about the unavailability of the drug he had been taking.