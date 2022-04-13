Army takes note of smear campaign

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa presiding over the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference on April 12, 2022. Photo: screengrab of ISPR video

RAWALPINDI: In the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday, the Pak Army leadership took note of propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign it and drive a wedge between the institution and society.



The conference was held at the GHQ with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair, says According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders attended the conference.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter the traditional and non-traditional threats.

The ISPR said the COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with the emerging challenges. The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.



The military’s media wing said the forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.

“The national security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard them and always will, without any compromise,” the ISPR said, adding the forum expressed complete confidence in leadership’s well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and rule of law, at all costs.

The COAS said the Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances. It may be noted that social media has seen trolls vilifying the army following the removal of the government through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly.