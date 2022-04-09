PM Imran Khan dismisses reports of removal of General Qamar Javed Bajwa: sources

Combo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and COAS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed reports of the removal of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Baja, Geo News reported citing well-placed sources.

Sources told Geo News that PM Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, said that he has no plans to make changes to the defence department.

“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” PM Imran told journalists. "I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution," the PM was quoted as saying.

He said that he would not accept defeat and will not let the foreign conspiracy succeed.



The PM said that the "threat letter" will be shared with the chief justice of Pakistan, chairman senate, army chief and joint chiefs of staff committee.

"Neither we accepted defeat earlier nor will accept now," he said.

"I am alone but will fight for the nation and will not compromise. I will not go against my oath and the country."

The prime minister said that they have all the details about the American diplomats' meeting here.

He said that the most the Opposition can do is put him behind bars.

On a question about the National Assembly session, he said that he will attend the session and no hurdle will be created in the proceedings.