Punjab likely to scorch with heatwave after May 12

Volunteers of Edhi Foundation cool down a man with water during a hot day in Karachi on April 11, 2021. — AFP

LAHORE: Punjab is expected to be gripped by scorching heatwave from May 12 onwards, Geo News reported citing forecast by an environment expert.

Dr Zulfiqar — an expert on environmental issues who conducts research on climate — said temperature in the province will likely witness the mercury crossing 40 degrees.



Sharing his forecast on Thursday, Dr Zulfiqar said just like Sindh, which is scorching with extreme temperatures, the heatwave is also expected in Punjab from the second week of the ongoing month.

He advised people to avoid stepping outdoors unnecessarily and stay indoors to avoid heatstroke. Dr Zulfiqar also suggested maintaining humidity in rooms by keeping water in wide pots.

Heatwave development likely in southern half of Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly outlook for May stated that the neutral phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is expected to persist during the forecast month, along with the prevailing positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

Considering the climatic outlook, the PMD added, overall a tendency for near-normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country, however, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, northern Punjab and Azad Kashmir may get slightly above normal rainfall.

A comparison of maximum and minimum temperatures between May 1991-2020 (right) and May 2024. — PMD

It said the daytime maximum temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal over northern and southern parts of the country, however, the central parts comprising most parts of Punjab and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience normal to slightly below normal maximum temperatures.

"Concurrently warmer than normal minimum temperatures are expected nationwide with maximum departure over northern KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir."

According to the weather department, above-normal precipitation in May is expected to benefit agriculture in Pakistan, but precautions should be taken to prevent damage to standing wheat crops during the harvesting stage from hailstorms and windstorms in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Photohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The atmospheric conditions are supportive for the likelihood of heatwave development; especially over the plain areas of the southern half of the country," the PMD noted.

Anticipated higher temperatures in high-altitude regions are expected to accelerate snowmelt in the northern areas, offering opportunities for irrigation and power generation, it concluded.