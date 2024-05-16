PCB undecided on 15-member T20I WC squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is talking with Pakistan team and management in Dublin, Ireland, on May 11, 2024. —Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to make a final call about the 15-member national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup with about one week left to the deadline for announcement of the team.

Quoting sources as saying, Geo News reported that Pakistan team selectors and management were cogitating to finalise the squad amid uncertain situation to trim the 18-member squad present in England to 15.

May 24 is the deadline announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the World Cup squad and the board is expected to announce the 15-member team after first T20I match against England on May 22.

It should be noted that Haris Rauf, Usman Khan and Salman Ali Agha did not get a chance to play in Ireland. While, Hasan Ali, who was added to the team as Rauf’s backup, played one match during the Ireland series.

The sources said Rauf would have to prove his 100 % fitness in the coming days ahead of the World Cup. Whereas, Usman, Salman, Hasan are expected to be incorporated in the squad as travelling reserves.

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

The national side will play their first T20I World Cup match on June 6 against the USA in Dallas. While, the most anticipated clash of titans between Pakistan and India will take place on June 9 (Sunday) in New York.

After concluding the three-match T20I series against Ireland, the Green Shirts have reached England to play four T20Is from May 22 to 30, which would be their last outing before the mega event.

It is worth mentioning that the T20I series would be of significant importance for both teams as just two days after its conclusion, the World Cup will begin in the United States.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill