Ex-CJP Qazi Faez Isa's car exits Middle Temple in London, on October 29, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

After Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vowed stern action against protestors ambushing vehicle carrying former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa in the United Kingdom, the Foreign Office, too, said the government is "investigating the matter".

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad today, Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch revealed that the vehicle that the protestors pounced on belonged to the Pakistan High Commission that facilitates certain individuals on "moral grounds".

Reacting to the incident that unfolded late Tuesday night, Baloch said: "We believe that protests should be within the bounds of decency."

The FO's statement comes a day after the ex-CJP's car was stopped and banged upon by a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters on Tuesday night where he arrived to attend a prestigious event organised by The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple for his elevation as Callee after he relinquished charge as the country's top judge.

The incident took place after PTI's UK chapter had called for the protest — organised by Sahibzada Jahangir, Jahanzeb Khan, Zulfi Bukhari and Azhar Mashwani — outside the Middle Temple against the decision to call ex-CJP Isa to the Bench following his retirement.

Close to 80 people attended the protest but that event ended peacefully.

Around 10 activists stayed on, and later tried to stop the car, banged on it, and attempted opening the doors to get access to Isa and his wife Sarina — three hours after the main protest had ended.

As Isa's car — bearing the Pakistan High Commission diplomatic number plate — appeared from the Temple's exit door at around 10:20pm, PTI demonstrators led by Shayan Ali made their way to the car, tried to stop it and shouted slogans against the jurist.

Earlier today, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UK Mohammad Faisal said action had been initiated against those who attacked the vehicle.

"This was an extremely unfortunate incident. We'll take it up," the ambassador said addressing journalists in London.

He added that further action would be taken in line with the Pakistani government's directives.

FO expresses commitment to provide 'full security' to Chinese nationals

Spokesperson Baloch, when commenting on the "unfortunate incidents" of attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan, said that the FO is aware of the concerns of the Chinese government and embassy.

She added that Islamabad is committed to providing full security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. She said this commitment has been conveyed at the senior-most levels of the Chinese leadership.

Chinese nationals, she also added, are "our valued guests" who are making invaluable contributions to the development of Pakistan.

Her remarks came weeks after a Chinese delegation and their security convoy were targeted near the airport signal in Karachi earlier this month.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers. As a result, three persons, including two Chinese nationals, were killed, and 16 others, including another Chinese national, injured.

The attack also caused significant damage to more than 15 vehicles. The responsibility claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade through social media. Later, police registered a case at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) against the BLA chief and facilitators.

Islamabad dismisses offers, advice for dialogue with TTP

The Foreign Office has also strongly rejected any offers or advice with regard to dialogue between Pakistan and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

She reiterated that Pakistan has absolutely no interest in talks with terror groups, which are responsible for the killing of our civilians and security personnel.

Pakistan believes that such recommendations are affront to the people who have lost their loved ones due to the activities of the TTP, she added.

Afghan authorities, the spokesperson maintained, have the primary responsibility to take action against the terror groups especially the TTP that are based in Afghanistan, adding that Islamabad has provided Afghan authorities with concrete evidence in this regard.