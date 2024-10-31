VIDEO: Brave woman prevents robbery attempt in Islamabad

In an act of bravery, a woman successfully prevented a robbery attempt by clinging onto the driver's door of her car and stopping the snatcher from running away.

The video of the robbery has come to the light in which the woman could be seen stepping out of the car to close the gate of her house.

As she moved away from her car, the thief got inside the vehicle and tried to drive away with it. However, his attempt failed as the woman first stood in front of the car to stop the man from running away.

Later, she opened the car's door and soon, people nearby came to help the woman after she started shouting. The robber was then pulled outside of the car as another man, who came to help the woman, started hitting him.

The incident took place in Islamabad's Sector B-17. The police have arrested the man.

Last month, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed law enforcement to ramp up efforts to eliminate crime from the federal capital, underscoring the need for strict crime prevention and security measures.

The IGP reviewed the city’s crime statistics and preventive measures, giving firm instructions for swift arrests of suspects involved in serious offenses like robbery, murder, and street crimes.

He stressed the importance of gathering strong evidence in ongoing investigations to ensure successful prosecutions. IG Rizvi highlighted the need for intensified efforts to tackle high-priority issues, urging officers to focus on areas notorious for crime and to uphold the safety and dignity of Islamabad’s residents.