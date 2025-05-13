PTI’s Junaid Akbar resigns as PAC chairman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial President Junaid Akbar seen in this image. — Facebook@Junaid Akbar Khan/File

In line with the directions of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, Junaid Akbar — former ruling party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president — on Tuesday stepped down as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Akbar said that he had handed over his resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, saying the position was a trust given by the party and he was stepping down as per its instructions. He stated that any decision taken by the PTI founder, Imran Khan, would be accepted by him.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, in a conversation with Geo News, shared that her sisters had met the PTI founder in recent days.

According to her, they had received a message regarding Akbar’s resignation, which was conveyed to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and senior leader Omar Ayub.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Barrister Gohar said that he had been informed by the PTI founder’s sister the previous night about the directive concerning Akbar.

He described the situation as an internal party matter, adding that whenever a directive comes from the party founder, it is followed. He expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved soon in accordance with those instructions.

Background discussions within the party confirmed that Imran Khan had directed Akbar to resign from his PAC post and concentrate solely on party affairs, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Insiders suggested that Akbar’s dual role was seen as a constraint, and the party founder wanted him to focus more on organisational responsibilities.

Akbar had been elected unopposed as PAC chairman in January and was simultaneously appointed provincial party president, replacing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Speculation is rife that Omar Ayub may be appointed as the next PAC chairman.