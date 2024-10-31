Pakistan, Qatar reaffirm commitment to deepen strategic ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) meets Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on October 31, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz held meetings with top Qatari leadership during his two-day official visit in which he reaffirmed resolve to enhance bilateral relations, trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz held delegation-level talks with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, followed by a one-on-one meeting to discuss a wide array of bilateral interests in Doha on Thursday, according to Radio Pakistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties, underscoring the importance of shared economic goals and regional stability.

They also reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Qatar relations, exploring potential avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, potential areas of investment, energy and culture.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hold delegation level talks in Doha on October 31, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz commended Qatar's stance on the Palestinian issue expressed by its emir during the 79th UNGA held on the 24th of last month.

He appreciated mediation efforts by Qatar for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier also invited the Qatari emir to visit Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also held an extensive and productive meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his visit.

The two leaders discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged Qatar's contributions to Pakistan's economic growth and expressed his gratitude for Doha's continued support in various sectors.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to deepening economic ties and emphasised the potential for expanded collaboration.

He also thanked his Qatari counterpart for hosting a large number of Pakistani diaspora who act as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries.

The leaders discussed global and regional issues, underscoring the need for peaceful solutions and mutual cooperation to address challenges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on October 31, 2024. — PID

The Qatari premier highlighted Pakistan's strategic importance in the region and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties with Islamabad in line with Doha's vision for economic growth and regional stability.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing high-level exchanges to promote understanding, foster cooperation, and identify new areas for growth.

The Qatari PM showed his resolve to work with Pakistan for peace in the region including Afghanistan.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to Qatari investors to explore Pakistan's diverse economic sectors, including agriculture, information technology, and tourism.

He outlined the Pakistani government's commitment to providing a conducive environment for foreign investors and discussed potential incentives to facilitate their entry into the Pakistani market.

The premier expressed his deep appreciation to the Qatari emir and prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He emphasised that this visit would further solidify the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, bringing mutual benefit to both nations.