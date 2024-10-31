PTI announces to launch new protest movement against 26th Amendment

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja addresses the press conference in Lahore on October 31, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

After failing to block passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in both houses of parliament, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday unveiled a plan to launch a nationwide protest movement.

The announcement was made by the Imran Khan-founded party’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja during a press conference in Lahore, terming the 26th Amendment “attack on the Constitution of Pakistan and the judiciary”.

He said that his party would strongly resist the constitutional tweaks and added that a plan had been chalked out to organise sit-in and demonstration across the country.

The major announcement for a protest movement came after a series of demonstrations and power shows led by the major opposition party organised to mount pressure on the incumbent government to step back from the judiciary-centric constitutional tweaks.

Earlier this month, the embattled opposition party had announced a protest at D-Chowk protest for October 15, however, its political committee deferred it due to the two-day SCO summit in Islamabad.

Raja also slammed the incumbent government for alleged mistreatment with jailed party founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for more than one year.

He alleged: "Inhumane treatment is being meted out to the PTI founder," — an allegation denied by Adiala Jail authorities.

To a question related to Khan's wife's role after being released from jail, Raja clarified that Bushra Bibi has no intentions to play any role in the country’s politics.

Responding to a question related to Sher Afzal Marwat's recent statements in which he threw shade at the PTI leadership over ineffective protest movement and particularly criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

To this, the PTI secretary general hinted at disciplinary action against Marwat. "We are giving a chance to Sher Afzal Marwat. If he fails to maintain the party's discipline then we will take action against him," he said.

Reacting to Raja’s statement, Marwat expressed regret over the PTI secretary general's remarks, saying he "is always ready to work with him".

The PTI firebrand leader further said: "You [Salman Akram Raja] are neither my boss nor you have any authority to control me. PTI founder and [party chairman] Barrister Gohar Ali Khan are my bosses and I'm answerable to them. No other individual holds a value for me."

It is noteworthy to mention here that Marwat had described his party's protest as "not up to the mark" while meeting the incarcerated PTI founder a day ago. He also claimed that Khan had ordered to form a new protest committee and he (Marwat) would be a part of it.