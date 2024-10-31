With global dreams, Pakistan's self-trained surfers making waves across social media

Mujahid rides a wave at the end of surfing season, at the Turtle Beach in Karachi on September 4, 2024. —Reuters

Despite his father's concerns, limited equipment, and Karachi's challenging waves, Attiq Ur Rehman remains resolute in his dream to become Pakistan's first professional surfer, aiming to compete globally and bring home glory.

"I don’t care about the money right now. I just want to compete," he says, brushing aside his father's request to start fishing so that he could be married off and support his family.

The 21-year-old's family lives among a destitute community along the coast in southern Pakistan that usually makes a living from fishing or as lifeguards watching over visitors at the beach.

His father makes the equivalent of $100 a month to feed a family of 10 through fishing.

"I told him a thousand times (to stop surfing) but he still doesn't listen," said Rehman's father, Muhammad Rafiq.

Surfers warm up and stretch as they prepare to surf at Turtle Beach in Karachi on September 4, 2024. —Reuters

Rehman was a lifeguard but gave it up to concentrate on his surfing, which he started aged nine, and founded a new community that calls itself "Surfers of Bulleji".

The group has grown to around 50 and have gone viral on social media in a country where cricket and hockey are the main sports.

The group consists of surfing enthusiasts from surrounding coastal villages, some aged as young as eight.

On a sunny day, their passion for surfing is on display with the right window for waves to surf along a near-empty beach close to the metropolis of 20 million.

One of the cohorts, Mujahid Baloch, a 24-year-old fisherman, first saw surfing on social media and instantly took a shine to it.

"Slowly, through watching, we learned. No one taught us," he said.

Though Sri Lanka and the Maldives to the south are on global surfers' hit lists, Pakistan's arid 1,000km (620 miles) of coastline is usually poorly suited for surfing, relying on local winds to generate waves that are often small and messy, or rare cyclone swells.

"When all of Karachi was being given an advisory to stay away from the sea, and a cyclone was approaching, me and the boys were getting ready to go to the beach," said Rehman. "The waves were ideal for us."

While an occasional visiting surfer might join them for a paddle and some other villages along the coast have small surfing groups, competition with global peers is a challenge.

Attiq Ur Rehman, 21, walks with his teammates along the beach as they prepare to surf at Turtle Beach in Karachi, on September 4, 2024. —Reuters

The International Surfing Association has 116 member countries, including places such as Ukraine and land-locked Switzerland, but Pakistan is not on the list.

Still, members of "Surfers of Bulleji" idolise American professional surfer Kelly Slater, whose videos they often watch awe-struck, and wish to emulate his skill.

But access to surfing equipment is limited in Pakistan, with the group sharing about 25 surfboards and pitching in for repairs when they are needed.

They sometimes find discarded boards in large containers of junk brought to Pakistan from around the world. They buy these junked boards for as little as $35 and repair them using basic materials like glue and resin.

"If it breaks, we repair it. Because we don't have surfboards here," Baloch said. Pointing to a piece of foam, he said it was found at sea and shaped into a make-shift board. "If we find more such foam, we can make our own boards here," he said.

"Our community is getting bigger and stronger, so the shopkeepers know we will come and keep such finds safe for us," says Rehman.