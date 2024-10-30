'Green lockdown' imposed in Lahore's smog hotspots

People commute along a street amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore. — AFP/File

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced imposing "green lockdown" in several areas of Lahore as the province continues to battle smog ahead of cold weather.

The precautionary measure comes in light of the deteriorating air pollution in Lahore due to smoggy weather. On Monday, the city had an air quality index (AQI) of 532 this morning.

Lahore suffers with pollution each year in winter as temperatures fall and cold air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke.

The government has placed restrictions in areas identified as pollution hotspots — Davis Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, Kashmir Road, Abbott Road, starting from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema, Empress Road, starting from Shimla Hill to Railway Headquarters and Queen Marry Road, starting from Durand Road to Allama lqbal Road.

According to a notification issued, the government has banned construction activities in the above-mentioned areas, ban on ching-chi rikshaws and commercial generators.

Moreover, a ban has also been imposed on open food cooking points and BBQ points after 8pm, food outlets using charcoal, coal or wood without installation of proper emission control system, marquees and marriage halls after 10pm and on dry sweeping.

"The government as well as private offices, operating in the above mentioned areas, shall make necessary arrangements to switch over to work from home policy (50% on rotation/ need basis)," said the notification, adding that car parking should also be restricted as per guidelines issued from Chief Traffic Officer.

It also said that all the heavy transport vehicles entering these areas will be checked by a special team and no vehicle emitting black smoke will be allowed to enter.

The notification added that the order shall come into force with immediate effect and action would be taken against those who don't comply.