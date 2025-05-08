Religious affairs ministry establishes 24/7 helpline for Hajj flight information

Pilgrims walk in line as they prepare to board a Pakistan International Airlines' special Hajj pilgrimage flight bound for Saudi Arabia at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: On the directive of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the ministry has set up a special helpline to provide Hajj pilgrims with up-to-date information about their flight timetables.

Muhammad Umar Butt, a spokesman for the ministry of religious affairs, said that pilgrims can get real-time updates and assistance regarding their Hajj travel plans by calling the helpline at 051-9216980.

The helpline, operating under the supervision of Director IT Jameel-ur-Rehman, will function round-the-clock in two shifts to ensure uninterrupted assistance, he added.

He said that in the first shift Hafiz Majid will serve as the helpline in-charge and can be reached directly at +92-332-4509868. In addition, Assistant Director Malik Asad will lead the second shift and can be contacted at +92-321-5365023, he maintained.

Butt said pilgrims are also advised to stay in contact with their respective Haji camps for further coordination.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony on April 26 confirmed that all arrangements for the 2025 Hajj operation were completed. The first flight under the government scheme departed on April 29 and the last flight is scheduled for May 31.

A total of 342 flights will transport pilgrims from Pakistan, with 89,000 set to travel to Madina and Makkah, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Hajj flight operation will span 33 days. Pilgrims will primarily be flown to Madinah during the first 15 days.



