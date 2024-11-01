Govt warns of strong response to PTI's nationwide 'unusual' protests

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Faisalabad on January 27, 2024. — Online

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the government is fully prepared to respond to any "unusual" protest strategies from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with equally "unusual" measures.

His remarks came on Thursday hours after the PTI announced a new nationwide protest campaign against the 26th Constitutional Amendment which it strongly opposed in both houses of the parliament during its passage on October 20.

The protest call was given by the Imran Khan-founded party's Secretary General Salman Akram Raja in Lahore yesterday, terming the 26th Amendment "an attack on the Constitution of Pakistan and the judiciary".

He said that his party would strongly resist the constitutional tweaks and added that a plan had been chalked out to organise a sit-in and a demonstration across the country.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader said that PTI's protest call was meant to stop the economic progress and create uncertainty in the country.

Pointing towards the "low attendance" in the PTI's previous power shows and protests, Sanaullah was of the view that the former ruling party could not gather a large number of protesters which could be troublesome for the government to handle.

He, however, said that in case of any "unusual plan" by the former ruling party, the federal government would take "unusual measures" to handle the situation.

To a question, Sanaullah dispelled speculations of any deal between the PTI with the coalition government, which allegedly led to the release of PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi from jail.

He categorically rebuffed the deal rumours, saying that striking a deal was not possible with the court.

Commenting on the former first lady's release, the politician-cum-lawyer stressed that the court always takes a lenient decision if a case is not concluded in six to eight months.

He was also questioned about the chances of the 26th Constitutional Amendment’s revocation via a Supreme Court's bench formed under Practice and Procedure law.

Sanaullah ruled out the possibility of the constitutional package being struck down by court, saying parliament has decided to "assert" its authority "and no one would try to violate Article 239 of the Constitution".