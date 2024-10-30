After concluding Saudi trip, PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar on two-day trip

Qatar's Minister of State Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi (right) receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Doha International Airport on October 30, 2024. — X/PTV

DOHA: Aiming at “further enhancing brotherly ties”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Doha on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

At the airport, the prime minister was received by Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Pakistan’s ambassador and other diplomatic staff, PM Office Media Wing said in a statement.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the premier.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the premier said that he just arrived in Doha at the invitation of the Qatar's emir.

"I look forward to a productive exchange of views with the Qatari leadership to further enhance our brotherly relations."

During his visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Qatari emir and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

In these meetings, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new of cooperation especially in trade and investment.

The leadership level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the prime minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” on 31 October 2024.

The exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.