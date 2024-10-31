Ex-CJP Qazi Faez Isa's car exits Middle Temple in London, on October 29, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

LONDON: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Mohammad Faisal has stated that measures were being taken taken against individuals who were involved in an assault on the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa in London.

"This was an extremely unfortunate incident. We'll take it up," the ambassador told reporters in London, assuring them that further actions will be taken in line with the directives of the Pakistani government.

The disturbance occurred on Tuesday night when a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters surrounded and banged on former CJP Isa's vehicle outside London's Middle Temple where he attended a prestigious event organised by The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple.

The event was organised to mark Isa's elevation as Callee after stepping down as as the country's top judge.

The Middle Temple is one of the four historic and esteemed legal institutions known as the Inns of Court in London. These institutions provide training to law students and grant licences for entry into the legal profession.

The former chief justice became the first Pakistani judge to get elected as a bencher and be invited to the Middle Temple, a prestigious legal institution in the United Kingdom.

It may be noted that the Middle Temple is where Isa studied law. His father was also an alumnus of the institute.

The PTI's UK chapter had called for the protest — organised by Sahibzada Jahangir, Jahanzeb Khan, Zulfi Bukhari and Azhar Mashwani — outside the Middle Temple against the decision to call ex-CJP Isa to the Bench following his retirement.

Close to 80 people attended the protest but that event ended peacefully.

Around 10 activists stayed on, and later tried to stop the car, banged on it, and attempted opening the doors to get access to Isa and his wife Sarina — three hours after the main protest had ended.

As Isa's car — bearing the Pakistan High Commission diplomatic number plate — appeared from the Temple's exit door at around 10:20pm, PTI demonstrators led by Shayan Ali made their way to the car, tried to stop it and shouted slogans against the jurist.

Minister vows strict response

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also vowed stern action, including cancellation of Pakistani CNICs and passports, against "attackers who targeted" ex-chief justice.

The interior minister ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to immediately identify the "attackers" via the incident's footage and initiate legal action against them.

"Further action will be taken after registering a first information report (FIR) in Pakistan. The government will cancel computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and passports of the attackers," Naqvi announced.

Speaking to Geo News, Shayan said the UK's Human Rights Act (HRA) gives the right to protest and assembly to the people.

He said: "I don't condone any act of violence by anyone. The HRA is clear in the rights it gives for peaceful protest and legal opposition. Right to assembly and right to protest is enshrined in the UK legal system."

"There is no law in England that can be used against us for a peaceful protest. I have seen the statement made by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. This would be transnational repression to silence the govt criticism if any action is taken," he concluded.

MPs condemn attack

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources said that the commission has decided to file a formal case against those involved.

They added that Scotland Yard will register the case against nine individuals, with the High Commission leveraging diplomatic channels to facilitate the filing.

The attack not only targeted Isa but also caused damage to a Pakistan High Commission vehicle, as confirmed by diplomatic sources.

Meanwhile, MP Afzal Khan, a British-Pakistani, told reporters that the leadership should be respected — whether they're from the judiciary or the military.

"There are principles to follow even when disagreeing," he noted.

Another MP Yasmin Qureshi said that people can disagree, resist, and even protest, but within limits. "It must be peaceful and respectful; you can't abuse others, neither can you disturb others nor their family."