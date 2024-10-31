President Zardari fractures leg while descending from plane at Dubai airport

President Asif Ali Zardari coming out of plane at Nawabshah Airport in this undated photo. — Instagram/@aalizardarii

DUBAI: President Asif Ali Zardari went on a four-week complete rest after suffering a leg fracture while coming out of plane at Dubai airport last night, a spokesperson of the President's House said on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, the president was immediately shifted to a hospital for first aid and his leg was plastered by doctors following his check-up.

Zardari has been shifted to home and doctors advised him to complete a four-week rest due to his plastered leg, it added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for President Zardari speedy recovery following his foot injury.

"During this time, may he find strength and resilience. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, and we look forward to his swift return to serve our nation," he wrote in a X post.

— X/@fkkundi



