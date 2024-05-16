'Severe heatwave' conditions likely from May 23 to 27: PMD

Women and children wash themselves using a hand pump due to cool themselves off due to soaring temperature. — Reuters/File

Several parts of the country are likely to experience extremely hot weather in the coming days as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted "severe heatwave" from May 23 to 27.



The Met Office, in its daily weather report, stated that heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21, due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere. It added that those conditions could be converted to severe heatwave conditions from May 23 to 27.

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th. Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan from the 21st to 27th May.

Citing the predictions, the weatherman advised farmers to take necessary measures for managing the crops besides asking the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and ensure judicious use of water.

It also warned that extreme dry and heatwave conditions may trigger bushfires/forest fires in the vulnerable areas of Punjab, KP and northeast Balochistan.

The PMD further informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect the upper parts of the country on May 16th evening or night.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust storms and thunderstorms are likely in many cities of Balochistan. Additionally, the system would also bring rains in isolated parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as well as rain-wind and thunderstorms in parts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Punjab and Sindh.

Balochistan

Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Kharan and Mastung from May 16 evening to 19.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from May 16 evening to 19.

Gilgit Baltistan/Kashmir

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in GB’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, as well as Kashmir’s Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from May 16 evening to 19.

Punjab/Islamabad

Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from May 16 evening to 18.

Sindh

Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu on May 17 and 18.