At UNSC, Pakistan hits back at India over cross-border terrorism allegations

Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Usman Iqbal Jadoon speaks during UN debate, July 22, 2025. — Screengrab X/@PakistanUN_NY

Rejecting Indian allegations of cross-border terrorism, Islamabad has asked New Delhi to change its behaviour, instead of resorting to its tired narrative of victimhood and blame-shifting.

“It is India which actively sponsors, aids and abets terrorism in my country and beyond,” Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member body on Tuesday evening, while responding to the allegations made by India’s UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish.

Speaking during a UNSC debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes,” Usman Jadoon said that it was especially regrettable that the Indian ambassador targeted Pakistan on Tuesday when earlier in the day, the Council spoke with a unanimous voice to reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the imperative of peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for international law and effective implementation of the resolution of the Security Council.

The Indian envoy was reacting to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who underscored the need for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in a speech he gave in his national capacity after the adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution calling for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

"While claiming to abide by the UN Charter and purportedly the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes, India has been in violation of Security Council resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, and has refused to implement those resolutions, thereby denying the Kashmiri people the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination," he added.

"India’s egregious violations of human rights, which extend beyond the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir — and encompass its appalling treatment of minorities has been widely reported by international human rights organisations,” Jadoon pointed out.

He also said that India has stooped to a new low of unilaterally and illegally holding in abeyance the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty – with the stated aim of depriving the people of Pakistan of water from the Indus river system.

“In gross violation of international law, India resorted to blatant aggression against my country between May 7-10, targeting civilians, including women and children,” the Pakistani envoy said, highlighting Pakistan's befitting but measured response in accordance with its right to self-defense, aimed exclusively at military targets resulting in the downing of six Indian aircraft that took part in the act of aggression, among other significant military losses.

"The hostilities came to an end owing to Pakistan’s position of strength and responsible approach, and facilitation of the United States as also highlighted in the statement of the US [this morning], " Ambassador Jadoon told delegates.

"It is ironic that India, which itself brought the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the UNSC, refuses to implement the resolutions adopted by the UNSC to peacefully resolve this dispute," the Pakistani envoy remarked.

Stung by the success of Pakistan’s signature event at the Council, the Indian envoy had claimed that Pakistan was "steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF."

The debate will resume on July 24 to listen to the remaining speakers after listening to scores of high-level representatives.