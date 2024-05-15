Japanese singer captivates audience with Dil Dil Pakistan performance

Japanese singer Kenta Shoji performing at an event at Japanese Embassy in Islamabad on May 15, 2024. — Japanese Embassy in Islamabad.

Every Pakistani is well familiar with Dil Dil Pakistan, the popular national song by Vital Signs that first graced the TV screens in the late 1990s.

The song is cherished and kept close to heart by the entire nation due to its melody and love expressed for the homeland.

The timeless number, which is considered the second national anthem of Pakistan, was recently sung by a Japanese artist at an event at the residence of Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro.

Young musician Kenta Shoji pulled off a captivating performance and received huge applause from several guests and music lovers, who attended the event.

The singer from Kyoto, Japan, did justice to the song, intoning it in his style.



Kenta first mesmerised the audience with his mastery of playing the piano which was followed by captivating songs in Japanese, English and Urdu languages.

Besides, Dil Dil Pakistan, the singer also crooned Aitebar by the Vital Signs, receiving great applause from each one of the attendees.

The video of Kenta's performance was shared by the official Facebook page of the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad.

Kenta started playing piano at the age of 20. He has produced a wide range of vocal/piano songs covering his favourite genres of music such as Soul, R&B, Rock, Pop and Jazz.

In 2022, he launched his album “Skip”. The following year, he started travelling around the world performing his music on the streets and at various live music events.