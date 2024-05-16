Karachi gets another Nadra mega centre

People wait for their turn outside NADRA Mega Center in Karachi on December 19, 2023. — Online

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Thursday inaugurated another "mega registration centre" in Karachi to facilitate the residents in accessing its services in the city.

The new facility, located at Safoora Chowrangi on the city's University Road, will provide services to 700 people on a daily basis courtesy of its 20 counters, said Director General Nadra Ehtasham Shahid.

The mega centre will remain operational for 16 hours each day from 8am to 12am, Shahid added.



The official also revealed that the number of people benefitting from the facility on a daily basis will be increased to Rs1,500 by the end of 2024.

It is to be noted that this is Nadra's 21st centre in the metropolitan city.

Other centres operated by the government authority in the city, as per the data available on Nadra's website, include the facilities in Malir, VIP NRC RHO, Karachi Senior Citizen, Orangi Town, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Landhi, Soldier Bazar, Lyari, Saoodabad, Awami Markaz Sharea Faisal and Shah Faisal Colony.

Other centres include DHA's Nisar Shaheed Park, Executive Clifton, Executive Shahra-e-Quaideen, Executive Sadar Passport Office, Executive KCCI, Mega North Nazimabad, Mega DHA Karachi, Mega Siemens Chowrangi and Ibrahim Haidree.