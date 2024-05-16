Probe ordered into Imran Khan photo leak matter

Image released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) purportedly taken during a video call shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. —PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court administration has commenced a probe to find out the culprit behind Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's leaked image, released by his party showing him attend a court hearing via video link on Thursday, Geo News reported citing sources.

Khan, who's currently incarcerated in Adiala jail, appeared before a five-member bench via video link during the hearing of a case pertaining to amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Soon after his appearance in the court, Khan's picture was allegedly taken and leaked on social media. The former ruling party, too, shared the image in which the founder was seen seated in a room while wearing in a light-blue shirt and with its sleeves folded.

The ex-prime minister's appearance comes after the bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, approved his plea to present arguments himself.

This is the first time that Khan has appeared in the apex court for a hearing since his arrest last year from Zaman Park in Toshakhana reference.



Previously, the proceedings of the case were broadcast live by the SC but today’s hearing wasn't.

PTI leaders have demanded the authorities to resume the live broadcast of the case proceedings.

The sources said that the SC authorities have started the investigations into the matter, adding that police will take action against whoever is found involved in this as this was done in violation of the courtroom rules.

"Directions have been issued to review the CCTV footage and identify the person who captured the image. After this, the frame size of the video link was minimised."

The image released by the party showed the PTI leader resting his face on his hand.

