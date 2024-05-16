Pakistan to experience three heatwaves in next 25 days

Youngsters are jumping into the canal to alleviate the sweltering heat in Lahore on September 8, 2023. —APP

As per forecast by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan is likely to have three heatwaves in different cities during the next 25 days.

The NDMA reported that Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan in south Punjab, while Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Sanghar in Sindh, are at risk of experiencing the heatwave.

The authority predicted that between May 15 and 30 the first spell of heatwave would last for two to three days, as the mercury in the above-mentioned cities might touch 40 °C and the heat could be felt even more.

According to the NDMA, the second heatwave is expected to last for four to five days in late May or early June wherein the temperature might rise up to 45 °C.

The third heatwave is expected during the first 10 days of June, this heatwave will affect Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin and Khairpur, it added.

Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on May 8 has warned of an increased temperature resulting in a heatwave in the province.

As per the PDMA, the mercury was expected to soar by three to five °C from May 8 to 10.

"South Punjab is likely to receive heavy rains from May 10 to 11," the government body had said in a statement adding that most districts of Punjab were expected to experience thunderstorms.

Advising the public to be cautious in light of the expected heatwave and heavy rains, the PDMA Director General Irfan Kathia had said that the thunderstorms posed a threat to various crops across the province.

"The district administrations across Punjab have been informed about the weather situation," the official had added.