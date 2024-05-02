Those who flout restrictions on freedom of expression can't point fingers at others: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir presents a shield to a cadet at the Pakistan Air Force's passing out parade at the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 2, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV News Live

Army Chief General Asim Munir Thursday said those who flout the "clear restrictions imposed" on freedom of expression in the Constitution cannot point fingers at others.

The army chief's statement came while addressing cadets during the Pakistan Air Force's passing out parade at the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He maintained that the military is well aware of its constitutional limits and also expects others to uphold the Constitution.

"Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion," said General Asim.

The chief of army staff, who was the chief guest at the passing out parade, lauded PAF's professionalism, stating that the force has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

Addressing the cadets, he maintained that a country is at the mercy of any aggressor without a strong air force.

He added that the PAF patrolled the airspace in all kinds of difficulties with unparalleled bravery and professionalism, and February 2019 is a great example for all of us.

Praising the cadets, the army chief said that they are the centre of the nation's hopes, the guardian of the skies and the guarantor of regional unity. He added that the military expects that the cadets will lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence.

General Asim expressed confidence that the cadets will never hesitate to sacrifice for the defence, honour and dignity of the motherland.

He said that the military leadership expects them to always uphold the nation's best spirit, professionalism and the eternal tradition of bravery.

Commenting on regional peace and security, the army chief said that the arms race will also disturb the balance of power in our region.

Speaking about the prevailing situation in Palestine, the army chief said the war in Gaza is the latest example of the suffering that wars can bring. He said the indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women and children in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.

Addressing the Kashmir issue, General Asim said India has illegally occupied Kashmir and the silence of the entire world about the ongoing Indian aggression in the valley cannot suppress the voice of freedom there.

Sharing Pakistan's commitment towards the cause, he aid we will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers.