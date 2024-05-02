Earthquake shakes parts of Karachi

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — AFP/File

A minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on Thursday jolted parts of Karachi including Gadap Town, Katohar and adjoining areas of Malir district.



The epicentre of the quake was 38 kilometres from the northeast of Malir at a depth of 84km, according to seismic monitoring centre.

The tremors felt at 5.52pm near Malir district, however, no loss of life or property was reported due to the earthquake.

This is the second time in the nearly eight days that a minor earthquake hit Karachi's Malir district.

Earlier on April 24, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi's Malir district.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.