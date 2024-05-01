



Another incident of "misbehaviour" with Motorway Police came to the fore on Wednesday after a video went viral on social media, with two women hurling abuses and threatening the Motorway cops near Kallar Kahar.

The video showed women filming the personnel of Motorway Police during the quarrel that apparently erupted after the officials stopped their car.

In the video, the women can be heard alleging that the Motorway personnel hurt one of them while trying to “snatch” her mobile phone as she was making the cops’ video.

Moreover, one of the women alleged that the Motorway cop demanded bribe from them, while the cop claimed that the women were “making video” and had “obstructed” the thoroughfare.

Later, the Motorway Police (North Zone) issued an official statement regarding the matter, saying that their personnel stopped the women for “speeding” and “rash driving” on the motorway near Kallar Kahar.

“The women violator misbehaved with the Motorway Police officials. The woman was driving with extreme carelessness and speed,” the statement read.

It further stated that the women kept threatening to block the motorway and continued misbehaving despite being asked to calm down, and fled the scene without paying the penalty.

The Motorway Police are taking legal action against the violators, it added.

The incident comes days after a Motorway policeman run over by a woman car driver in Rawalpindi. On April 24, a woman rammed her car into a Motorway Police personnel and vented anger at the traffic wardens for being stopped over speeding.

The entire incident was filmed and posted on social media, showing her arguing in an abusive manner with the Motorway Police officer for being pulled over for speeding.